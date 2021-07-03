Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Exclude from MSN

25 questions about Millwall legends from over the years – Can you score full marks?

Published

1 min ago

on

Gary Rowett could write his name into Millwall folklore by securing promotion to the Premier League in the next few years.

Such a feat may seem a little way off now but there’s certainly a lot to be positive about as we head toward the 2021/22 campaign.

If Millwall can launch a successful promotion push then Rowett will put his name among the likes of Neil Harris, Terry Hurlock, and Barry Kitchener as a club legend.

Club legends are the focus of our quiz today – can you score full marks?

1 of 25

1. Who did Neil Harris join from in 1998?


Related Topics:

Bristol-born, London-based sports journalist at Snack Media. University of Brighton and NA graduate

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: 25 questions about Millwall legends from over the years – Can you score full marks?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: