25 questions about Middlesbrough’s most unforgettable moments in their history – Can get 100% correct?

Middlesbrough had a strong season last year especially after Chris Wilder came in as manager.

However, despite taking it to the last day of the season, Boro couldn’t quite get over the line and make it to the play-offs.

Nevertheless, Wilder has his sights set on a promotion push next year and is currently in the process of trying to create a team that can succeed in that aim.

Therefore, as we await the new season, it’s time to put your Boro knowledge to the test with this quiz looking back at some unforgettable moments in the club’s history.

1 of 25 Who were Middlesbrough's opponents in their Football League Cup win in 2003-04? Manchester United Arsenal Bolton Wanderers Liverpool