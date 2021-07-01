Do Not Sell My Personal Information
25 questions about Luton Town legends from over the years – Can you score full marks?

Published

9 mins ago

Nathan Jones has already been busy in this summer’s window, making a total of seven signings in just over a month.

Their latest signing is Carlos Mendes Gomes who was announced by the club on Saturday – and the 22-year-old winger will be hoping to have a similar impact he was able to make at Morecambe with the Lancashire side being promoted to the third tier last month.

Things at Kenilworth Road may now quieten down a bit for a while and that’s understandable with the amount of transfer business they have already conducted, but the Hatters seem to be a club on the rise and there’s a lot of reasons to be optimistic right now if you are a Luton Town.

While things possibly get a little quiet, give this quiz a go. We’ve selected 25 notable players from the past from a range of eras. You have to answer one question about each player – do you think you can get 100%?

Go ahead and see if you can!

1 of 25

What is Mick Harford’s current position at the club?


