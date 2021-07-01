Over the years, there have been plenty of individuals to have represented Lincoln City.

Some of those players will of course, have enjoyed some significant success during their time at Sincil Bank, earning themselves a place in club folklore in the process.

But just how much do you know about the careers of some of those who have become Imps icons over the years?

Here, in order to find out, we’ve given 25 questions about a number of Lincoln legends past and present, so how many can you get correct?

25 questions about Lincoln City legends from over the years - Can you score full marks?

1 of 25 In total, how many appearances did Grant Brown make for Lincoln? 469 421 400 375