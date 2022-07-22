Leyton Orient have experienced their fair share of highs and lows during their history.

From the despair of suffering relegation to the National League to the elation of securing promotion to the fourth-tier under the guidance of Justin Edinburgh, the O’s have provided some unforgettable moments for their fans.

Orient will be looking to make a positive start to the 2022/23 campaign when they face Grimsby Town on July 30th.

Ahead of this clash, we have decided to create a quiz based around some of the club’s most memorable moments.

Will you be able to get full marks?

Test out your knowledge now!

25 questions about Leyton Orient's most unforgettable moments in their history - Can get 100% correct?

1 of 25 Who did Leyton Orient defeat in the semi-finals of the FA Trophy in 2019? Blyth Spartans Brackley Town Notts County AFC Telford