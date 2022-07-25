25 questions about Ipswich Town’s most unforgettable moments in their history – Can get 100% correct?

Ipswich Town fans will be hoping that the 2022/23 League One campaign can be a memorable one.

The Tractor Boys have reached some impressive heights in their history but now find themselves down in the third tier.

Still, there is plenty of positivity ahead of Kieran McKenna’s first full season at the helm.

Our quiz today is about some of the club’s most unforgettable moments – In total, it includes 25 questions to test your knowledge, can you get 100% correct?

1 of 25 1. When did Ipswich win the UEFA Cup? 1978/79 1980/81 1982/83 1984/85