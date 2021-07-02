25 questions about Ipswich Town legends from over the years – Can you score full marks?

Paul Cook has been tasked with getting Ipswich Town over the line in the race for promotion from League One next term.

This summer has been busy for Ipswich already, with the club bringing in several new faces ahead of the new season.

If Cook does take Ipswich up the leagues, then he will undoubtedly write himself into club folklore after a few torrid years.

Can you get 25 out of 25 on this quiz about Ipswich Town legends from over the years?

1 of 25 True or False - Mick Mills came through the ranks at Portsmouth before moving to Ipswich True False