Hull City have enjoyed plenty of successes over the last 20 years or so and will be hoping that they can continue that into the Acun Ilicali era.

Whilst we wait and see how the rest of the summer plays out for the Tigers, and how the new season begins, here, we have devised a 25 question quiz that will test your knowledge of some of the club’s most unforgettable moments.

Can you score 100% on this latest Hull City quiz?

25 questions about Hull City’s most unforgettable moments in their history – Can get 100% correct?

1 of 25 During what season were Hull first promoted to the Premier League via the play-offs? 2005/06 2006/07 2007/08 2008/09