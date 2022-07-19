25 questions about Huddersfield Town’s most forgettable moments in their history – Can get 100% correct?

Huddersfield Town are like any club in that they’ve had those unforgettable days alongside those days you want to blank from your mind.

In this latest quiz, we are taking a look at five of those occasions the club’s supporters probably want to forget: relegation from the Premier League, the 2022 and 2011 play-off finals, the FA Cup final defeat in 1938, as well as relegation into the fourth tier back in 2003.

It might be hard, but can you re-live those moments and score 100% on this latest quiz?

1 of 25 Which Huddersfield Town player scored the own goal in 2022’s Championship play-off semi-final? Pipa Tom Lees Naby Sarr Levi Colwill