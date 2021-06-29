25 questions about Huddersfield Town legends from over the years – Can you score full marks?

Huddersfield Town’s current pool of players are hoping to establish themselves in the history books of the Yorkshire club.

Carlos Corberan’s side have a long way to go if they are to match what the following pool of players have in a Huddersfield shirt.

We could reel off a host of Huddersfield legends, but what’s the fun in that? Instead, we’ve pieced together a 25-question quiz, testing your knowledge on some of the club’s most famous players.

Can you score 100%?

1 of 25 What nationality is Aaron Mooy? Australian English Scottish Welsh