Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Derby County

25 questions about Derby County legends from over the years – Can you score full marks?

Published

20 mins ago

on

Derby County have had their fair share of legends that have graced the Pride Park turf from over the years, with some making more of an impact than others. 

The Rams finished 21st in the Championship last season, as they narrowly avoided relegation into the third tier of English football after a draw with Sheffield Wednesday on the final day of the 2020/21 campaign.

But can you score full marks on this 25-question quiz about Derby County legends from over the years? Test your knowledge and share your scores on social media!

25 questions about Derby County legends from over the years - Can you score full marks?

1 of 25

In what year did Derby County sign Darren Moore?


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: 25 questions about Derby County legends from over the years – Can you score full marks?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: