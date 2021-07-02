25 questions about Derby County legends from over the years – Can you score full marks?

Derby County have had their fair share of legends that have graced the Pride Park turf from over the years, with some making more of an impact than others.

The Rams finished 21st in the Championship last season, as they narrowly avoided relegation into the third tier of English football after a draw with Sheffield Wednesday on the final day of the 2020/21 campaign.

But can you score full marks on this 25-question quiz about Derby County legends from over the years? Test your knowledge and share your scores on social media!

1 of 25 In what year did Derby County sign Darren Moore? 2005 2006 2007 2008