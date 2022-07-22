Charlton Athletic fans will be hoping this summer can prove to be a memorable one.

With Ben Garner at the helm, many at the Valley will be starting to believe this could be the season they get back out of League One.

Our quiz today is all about some of the Addicks’ most unforgettable moments – from FA Cup wins to league titles and play-off final drama – the real question is: Can you get 100% correct?

It won’t be as easy as you think…

25 questions about Charlton Athletic's most unforgettable moments in their history - Can get 100% correct?

1 of 25 1. Who did Charlton beat 1-0 to clinch the 2011/12 League One title with a record points total? Tranmere Rovers Oldham Athletic Fleetwood Town Carlisle United