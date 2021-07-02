25 questions about Charlton Athletic legends from over the years – Can you score full marks?

How much do you know about these Charlton Athletic legends?

Over the years, the Addicks have had some top players that have graced their club and served it with real distinction.

Here, we pick out some of the biggest names to have played for the club in the last 115 years or so of its existence and ask 25 questions about them, can you get full marks?

Click below to get the quiz started, and see how you get on…

1 of 25 When was Sam Bartram born? 1914 1915 1916 1917