25 questions about Cardiff City’s most unforgettable moments in their history – Can you get 100% correct?

Cardiff City have been very busy in the transfer market this summer and are gearing towards their first full season under Steve Morison.

The Bluebirds have an exciting crop of younger players coming through, and if the club can find the right balance and the personalities to aid the development of the group, then supporters can certainly be optimistic about their prospects in 2022/23.

Here, we have put together a 25 question quiz on some unforgettable moments in Cardiff’s history, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

1 of 25 In the club's 3-2 defeat to Blackpool in the Championship play-off final in 2009/10, who started in goal? Tom Heaton Nicky Weaver David Marshall Paul Rachubka