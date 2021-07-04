25 questions about Bradford City legends from over the years – Can you score full marks?

Bradford City will be aiming to get themselves as prepared as possible for the start of the new season and under Derek Adams, they will be bidding to secure promotion to League One.

Adams performed an unbelievable job against the odds last term in taking Morecambe to promotion to the third tier of English football. However, there will now be more pressure on him next term to do the same with Bradford.

The Bantams have had a strong transfer window so far and they have managed to bring in the likes of Lee Angol, Abo Eisa, Andy Cook, Alex Gillead, Fiacre Kelleher, Liam Ridehalgh, Yann Songo’o and Oscar Threlkeld. They will still need to make a few more additions to the squad but they are already looking strong in most areas.

While we wait to see what happens with Bradford during the rest of the transfer window, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on some former legends of the club. There are 25 questions, see if you can get 25/25!

