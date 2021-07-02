After winning promotion back to League One, Bolton Wanderers will be dreaming of a Premier League return one day and manager Ian Evatt could be the man to lead them there.

However, their immediate focus will be on the third tier and the challenges it will bring.

In Bolton’s quest to compete in League One, they have already made eight signings so far this summer, with Oladapo Afolayan, Declan John, Will Aimson, Amadou Bakayoko, Joel Dixon, George Johnston, Josh Sheehan and Xavier Amaechi all joining the club.

There’s plenty of work left to do though and while the club continues to do the business in the transfer market, why not give this Wanderers-themed quiz a shot?

There are 25 legends here and one question about each. Do you think you can get all 25?

Give it a go!

25 questions about Bolton Wanderers legends from over the years – Can you score full marks?

1 of 25 Jussi Jaaskelainen’s son Will plays for which League One club? Portsmouth Charlton Athletic Sunderland Crewe Alexandra