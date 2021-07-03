Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Blackburn Rovers

25 questions about Blackburn Rovers legends from over the years – Can you score full marks?

6 mins ago

Over the years, there have been plenty of players to have represented Blackburn Rovers.

Some of those, have gone on to achieve great things at Ewood Park, and earn themselves a place in club folklore.

But just how much do you know about some of the most iconic players to ever pull on the famous blue and whites halves?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 25 questions about a number of Blackburn legends past and present, so how many can you get correct?

In what year did Tugay join Blackburn?


