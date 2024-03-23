This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Manchester United are set to join the race to sign Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall this summer.

According to 90min, the Premier League side are exploring the possibility of a deal with Leicester City for the midfielder.

Dewsbury-Hall has previously been linked with the likes of Brighton & Hove Albion and Liverpool, but he remained at the King Power Stadium this season to help the Foxes’ push for Premier League promotion.

While Leicester are hoping to get £40 million for the Englishman if he is to be sold, Dewsbury-Hall could be available for just £25 million if the side fails to earn its place back in the top flight, the report from 90min claims.

25-year-old Dewsbury-Hall has been a key part of Enzo Maresca’s side so far this season, featuring 36 times in the Championship.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.27 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.26 Shots 2.22 Assists 0.36 Expected assisted goal (xAG) 0.35 npxG + xAG 0.61 Shot-creating actions 5.07

The midfielder has contributed an impressive 10 goals and 12 assists for the side as they fight for a top two spot in the table, and it was no surprise to see Premier League interest in the January window.

Leicester have a game in hand on their rivals, but now sit second in the standings after Leeds United’s 2-0 win over Millwall last weekend.

Would Man United be a good next step for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall?

Here we ask some of our FLW writers their verdict on whether a move to Old Trafford would be a good next step for Dewsbury-Hall’s career...

Declan Harte

A lot is riding on Leicester’s push for promotion when it comes to determining Dewsbury-Hall’s future, as he may wish to stay at the King Power if the team goes up.

However, the financial situation at the club may necessitate the sale of key players in the summer regardless of which division the team competes in.

If that is the case, then it comes as no surprise that Man United would join the list of sides looking to take advantage by exploring a deal for Dewsbury-Hall.

It remains unknown if Erik Ten Hag will remain in charge of the Red Devils going into next season, but the team will likely need upgrades in midfield whoever is manager.

The likes of Casemiro, Sofyan Amrabat, Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay could all depart, which would lead to the need for midfield reinforcement.

Dewsbury-Hall has Premier League experience, and has gone from strength to strength under Maresca, becoming a better all-round midfielder - albeit at a lower level.

Whilst the tactical fit may yet depend on who the manager is at Old Trafford next season, there is no doubting Dewsbury-Hall's quality.

The Red Devils will also have the ambition to compete for Champions League football, which could be appealing to Dewsbury-Hall, and make them an exciting option if he is to leave Leicester.

But so much still remains uncertain just yet at Man United that it is hard to judge how good of a fit he would be in their squad.

Ben Wignall

With Casemiro now 32 and not really living up to the expectation that he brought from Real Madrid, you'd expect Man United's priority this summer to be a defensive midfielder, with Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes looking to be the club's future further forward.

However, depth is still necessary in a squad that will likely be contesting European football next season, and with Scott McTominay likely to be attracting interest from other clubs that could offer him starting matches week in, week out, United will also probably need a more forward-thinking midfielder.

Leicester's financial issues going into next season are well documented, and if they do go up then they're likely going to start with a points deduction; failure to win promotion though is going to leave the Foxes hierarchy with some hard decisions to make - such as cashing in on a star player like Dewsbury-Hall.

Should Leicester somehow bottle promotion from the Championship, there is very little chance that Dewsbury-Hall will be sticking around for another year in the second tier, then £25 million would be pretty fair.

City will need to raise funds somehow, and even though Dewsbury-Hall's actual value is probably a lot more, it would be a case of needs must.

I can't see him being a regular starter in United's midfield though, but as far as a rotational option goes, Dewsbury-Hall is still on the improve and he could really be effective surrounded by a better quality of player at Old Trafford.