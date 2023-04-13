This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Burnley winger Anass Zaroury has emerged as a transfer target for Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, according to The Sun's Alan Nixon.

Nixon claims that the German giants are among the clubs who have sent scouts to watch Zaroury in action lately, with Monaco, Marseille, and Standard Liege also reportedly interested.

Zaroury arrived at Turf Moor from Charleroi in August and has had an outstanding season, scoring 10 goals and registering five assists in 34 appearances for the club in all competitions.

The 22-year-old has played a key part in helping the Clarets secure promotion to the Premier League, while he was also included in the Morocco squad for last year's World Cup.

FLW's Burnley fan pundit Ben Livingstone says it is a credit to the Clarets that clubs such as Borussia Dortmund are being linked with their players, but expects Zaroury to remain in Lancashire.

"With Zaroury, we bought him for very little, you're talking £4 million at most," Ben said.

"He's a player Kompany absolutely loves, he's followed him since he was with Lommel in the second division in Belgium, so he knows all about Zaroury and brought him over because he could see the talent.

"He's really unleashed the talent this season and I think a lot of Burnley fans feel he hasn't been as good since he's been at the World Cup and at the start of 2023, but I think he set the standards so high last year from September until the World Cup break.

"But you look at the big games and he's played Bournemouth and it was probably his best game, against a Premier League team.

"It makes you wonder can he make the step up? Will he make the step up?

"I think he will, I think he'll have a really good season next year for us.

"I can't see him moving in the summer, but it's great to see that players that we've signed not even a year ago are now being linked to the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Lyon, Monaco, and these big teams that have been in Europe.

"You can see Dortmund's track record in the transfer market with Jude Bellingham, Jadon Sancho and all these kinds of players.

"I'm pretty sure he'll stay.

"In terms of a figure and how much he'd cost at the minute, I'd say £25 million plus add ons and sell on fee.

"But I'd be looking to keep him next year, I think he's a player that you can keep and even if he has a remotely good season next year and we stay up, he'll be worth about £40 million.

"I think it's one to keep an eye on, but I think he'll stay."

Will Anass Zaroury leave Burnley for Borussia Dortmund?

It is no surprise that Zaroury is attracting interest after his displays this season.

At 22, he still has plenty of room for development and would represent a smart long-term investment, with Dortmund a club who have become renowned for recruiting young talent.

But as Ben points out, Zaroury is a key part of Kompany's plans at Turf Moor and with a return for Southampton loanee Nathan Tella uncertain, the 37-year-old will be reluctant to lose another of his attacking threats.

Ben's estimation of £25 million is likely to be in the region of what Burnley would consider to allow Zaroury to depart, but it remains to be seen how much Dortmund would be willing to pay.

If Dortmund do come in with an offer, it could prove a difficult one for Zaroury to turn down with the prospect of a Bundesliga title race and Champions League football if he makes the move to Germany.