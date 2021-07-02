‘£25 million or £30 million’ – Pundit makes transfer claim over West Brom player’s future

Former West Bromwich Albion player Ally Robertson has stated that the club should not sell Matheus Pereira for anything less than £25 million, during a recent interview that he gave to the Express & Star.

The Brazilian playmaker has been ever present for the Baggies after initially joining on loan from Sporting Lisbon before completing a permanent deal to stay at the Hawthorns and could well be on the move this summer.

Pereira’s agent even stated earlier in the week that an opportunity for the midfielder to move on this summer could well present itself.

Now, Robertson has claimed that Albion should only consider selling their star man for a certain price as he stated the following on the matter:

“In an ideal world I’d like him to stay and for us to build a team around him.

“But if an offer in the region of £25 million or £30 million comes in then I can understand us accepting that if it’s to give the manager funds to strengthen.

“But we can’t just sell him and do nothing, that money has to be reinvested.

“And we have to sell him for that amount, selling him for £20million or £15million would be wrong.”

The attacker was in fine form for the Baggies in the season just gone as he racked up 12 goals and six assists across all competitions as his side were ultimately relegated from the Premier League.

Now aged 25, Pereira currently has three years remaining on his contract at the Hawthorns and is still viewed as a key part of the club’s plans moving forwards.

The Verdict

It feels to me like the speculation over the player’s future will not go away as he is arguably far too good to be playing at Sky Bet Championship level.

If the Baggies can get a significant fee for him over the coming months, they should seriously consider accepting it and moving him on as it would give them a big profit.

He deserves to be playing at a higher level and I do think that bids will be forthcoming for his services as this transfer saga continues.

All in all, Robertson is right, if they sell him on, they could well use the money to sign numerous new players and in turn Valerien Ismael could shape the squad to fit his style of play and all round philosophies moving forwards.