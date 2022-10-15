£25.74m: How does Luton Town’s squad market value compare to other Championship clubs?

After last season’s playoff exploits, Luton Town have had themselves a steady start to the 2022/23 campaign.

Following today’s 3-1 win versus Queens Park Rangers, the Hatters now sit seventh in the Championship standings following 3pm kick-offs.

One of the main reasons Luton Town have received so much credit for their achievments last season was largely down to the small budget that the club operates on compared to some of their playoff rivals from last campaign.

With that said, we thought we’d take a look at how much Luton Town’s current squad is worth, and then see where that squad value ranks compared to the rest of the teams in the division.

These valuations are based upon Transfermarkt’s current valuations as of 15/10/2022.

How does Luton’s squad value compare?

In order to make this comparison, it is first important to understand what Luton Town’s overall squad value is deemed to be.

As per Transfermarkt, the Hatters first team squad is currently £25.74 million.

This means that as per their valuations, the Hatters rank 20th in the squad value standings, slightly ahead of Coventry City in 21st (£25.25m) and slightly behind Huddersfield Town in 19th (£27m)

Luton’s squad value is considered to be £10.94 million more valuable than the lowest valued squad in the division, Rotherham United (£14.31m).

Meanwhile, the club’s squad value falls well short of top Championship valued side, their local rivals Watford, who according to Transfermarkt, have a squad value of £101.03m, a whopping £75.29 million difference compared to the Hatters.

Luton’s most valuable player in their current squad is considered to be striker Elijah Adebayo, who now has 25 goals in 72 appearances for the Hatters, since joining from League Two side Walsall back in the 2021 January transfer window.

His value (£4.05m) is £15.75 million less than the player considered to be the most valuable currently in the Championship – Watford’s Ismaila Sarr (£19.8m).

That gulf in value between Luton and the likes of Watford, therefore shows just how impressive the recent success of the Hatters has been.