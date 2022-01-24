24-/yo starts: The predicted Blackburn Rovers XI to face Middlesbrough tonight

Blackburn Rovers will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Sky Bet Championship this evening as they play host to Middlesbrough.

The Lancashire club came up short in their last league outing away to Hull City as they lost 2-0 to the Tigers who were clearly buoyed on by their recent takeover by Acun Ilicali.

Rovers will know that a win for them tonight at Ewood Park could see them cut the gap on league leaders Fulham to just five points.

Blackburn take on a Middlesbrough side who come into the game this evening off the back of having won their last five games across all competitions.

Here, we take you through our predicted Blackburn Rovers starting eleven for their game against Middlesbrough tonight in the Championship.

Thomas Kaminski will once again be between the sticks, having been pretty much ever present for his side this season.

Tony Mowbray should stick with the same back three which played against Hull, with Scott Wharton, Jan Paul van Hecke and Darragh Lenihan looking to keep a clean sheet on home turf.

In midfield there should be two changes, with Lewis Travis coming back in after illness and Ryan Nyambe returning after serving a one match suspension.

They will be joined by Tayo Edun, John Buckley and Joe Rothwell in the engine room.

Up top Rovers will be missing the influential figure of Ben Brereton Diaz, who is set to miss out due to being called up for international duty by Chile.

This means that Sam Gallagher should be partnered by Reda Khadra in an abstract front two.

Meanwhile the hosts will also have to do without new signing Dylan Markanday, with the youngster having sustained a serious hamstring injury during his debut last time out after arriving from Tottenham Hotspur.