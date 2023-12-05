Highlights Middlesbrough lost 3-2 to Leeds United in a tough match, but things are looking up for them as they were previously at the bottom of the standings.

Emmanuel Latte Lath, Middlesbrough's new signing, is starting to shine as a goalscorer and has already made an impact with six goals in all competitions.

Latte Lath's performances show promise in filling the void left by previous top scorers Akpom and Archer, and he has the potential to have a decent goal tally this season.

Middlesbrough lost 3-2 to Leeds United on the weekend in a back-and-forth affair.

Emmanuel Latte Lath opened the scoring in the first minute, but despite the Ivorian netting a brace, Michael Carrick’s side left Elland Road empty-handed after goals from Dan James, Crysencio Summerville and Joel Piroe.

There won’t be many fixtures tougher than that this season, though, and things are looking up for Middlesbrough given at one point they were sitting rock bottom in the Championship standings.

Latte Lath is beginning to build up a head of steam in front of goal, and he looks like a very solid signing.

How has Latte Lath performed so far?

Emmanuel Latte Lath arrived in the Championship from Atalanta in the summer.

Despite being with the Italian side for the best part of a decade, he didn’t make a single appearance for La Dea.

He first went out on loan to a variety of clubs domestically, and then last year he branched out to Switzerland where he made a name for himself, leading the line for St. Gallen.

Latte Lath scored 14 goals in 31 Swiss Super League appearances, as well as chipping in with four assists, and he is starting to deliver for Middlesbrough now as well.

Emmanuel Latte Lath's goalscoring stats, as per Transfermarkt Season Team League Games played Goals scored 2023/24 (as of 5/12/23) Middlesbrough Championship 13 4 2022/23 St. Gallen Swiss Super League 31 14 2021/22 SPAL Serie B 18 3 2020/21 Pro Patria Serie C 33 8

The 24-year-old made his league debut in August when Huddersfield Town travelled to the Riverside, and after putting in a solid shift in that one, he opened his ‘Boro account the following weekend.

Latte Lath scored in the 29th minute as Carrick’s men lost 4-2 away at West Bromwich Albion.

In all competitions, the Ivorian has scored six goals for Middlesbrough in 959 minutes- four of these coming in the Championship, along with League Cup goals against Bradford City and Exeter City.

This brace against Leeds adds to his strikes against Albion and Cardiff City and is surely a sign of things to come as ‘Boro continue to make up for their abysmal start to the campaign.

Comparisons with Akpom and Archer

Middlesbrough ended last year on a high to the point that they finished fourth in the Championship, on 75 points.

They may have lost to Coventry City in the play-off semi-finals, but it was still a strong season and at the fore of this were Chuba Akpom and Cameron Archer.

Akpom, a former Arsenal youngster, netted a ridiculous tally of 28 from 38 outings, a record which earned him the golden boot, seven ahead of second-placed Viktor Gyokeres.

Similarly to Gyokeres, Akpom then made a big move to the continent in the summer, joining Dutch giants Ajax.

Cameron Archer, meanwhile, contributed to 17 goals despite making just 22 appearances in his spell on loan from Aston Villa. This form earned him a permanent move to Sheffield United in the Premier League and with this duo departing Boro, there was a gaping hole at the top end of the pitch.

Latte Lath was the only attacker signed permanently, so there is more pressure on his shoulders in comparison to the likes of Sam Greenwood and Morgan Rogers. The aforementioned duo have four goals apiece to their name in all competitions, whilst Isaiah Jones and Riley McGree are both on five, showing that the onus is spread around the squad.

That being said, Latte Lath has shown glimpses of being able to lead the Boro line with great aplomb, which is no mean feat given just how effective Akpom and Archer were. Whilst he might not hit the numbers that pair managed last season, he has it in him to notch a decent tally, which we are seeing evidence of.

As we enter the busy Christmas period, there are some important games for Michael Carrick’s side against Ipswich Town and West Brom - opportunities for Boro’s new striker to further prove his worth when it matters.