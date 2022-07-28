24-year-old touted as solution to Burnley transfer setback as Everton close in on agreement

Burnley are set to lose Dwight McNeil to Everton in the week building up to the Sky Bet Championship season.

The Athletic have reported how McNeil is closing in on his Burnley exit, with Everton set to land the winger for a fee around the £20m mark.

In terms of Vincent Kompany’s squad at Turf Moor, McNeil’s pending exit is going to leave them short in the final third, with plenty of work to do in the remainder of the transfer window.

Previously they’ve been chasing a deal for Coventry City’s Callum O’Hare, yet there were reports that move had broken down.

However, it’s been outlined by journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter that moving back onto O’Hare once the McNeil money lands would be the “obvious thing to do” given how short Burnley look in the final third at this moment in time.

McNeil will follow Wout Weghorst in leaving Burnley, whilst there’s plenty of speculation surrounding Maxwel Cornet at this moment in time, including a report from Nixon crediting West Ham United with a move to sign the club’s top goal scorer from the previous campaign.

The Verdict

It’s going to be interesting to see if the O’Hare saga comes back onto Burnley’s agenda now.

Whilst he’s a slightly narrower playmaker to McNeil, he’s someone that Burnley could find a use for under Kompany.

With 13 goal involvements last season in the Championship, it’s obvious that O’Hare has a grip of the division and will be embarking on a big campaign in 22/23.

Given Burnley’s McNeil windfall, surely they can come to an agreement with Coventry if they really want to.

