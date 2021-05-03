24-year-old tipped to excel at Rangers if he moves from Liverpool after EFL spell

Kevin Phillips believes that Rangers would be an ideal destination for Harry Wilson if the winger leaves Liverpool for good this summer.

Wilson has made only two appearances in Liverpool’s first-team since coming through the ranks at Anfield.

The Wales international has spent the last four seasons away from Anfield, and was on loan with Hull City in 2017/18, Derby County in 2018/19, AFC Bournemouth in 2019/20 and Cardiff City this season.

Wilson has made 37 appearances across all competitions for Cardiff this season, scoring seven goals and registering 12 assists for the Bluebirds.

He recently told BBC Sport that he will look to leave Liverpool on a permanent basis this summer, though, if first-team opportunities continue to evade him next season.

Speaking to Football Insider, Kevin Phillips believes that a move to Rangers with Steven Gerrard would be a great decision for Wilson if the opportunity arose.

He said: “Yeah, definitely. He’s got a lot of quality, he knows Gerrard, he’s an exciting young talent.

“Wilson’s not going to cost fortunes and fortunes and he’ll shine up there at Rangers.

“He’s an exciting attacking player and he’s one that Stevie can nurture and get more out of.

“Again, I’m not criticising the league up there but with his quality he can definitely shine, it’s just where Stevie would play him.”

The Verdict

I think Wilson could probably do better than that to be honest.

Of course, Rangers are an excellent club and a massive club in Scotland, and they will be hungry for more success both domestically and internationally after the season they’ve had.

But I believe that Wilson is good enough to test himself in the English Premier League. He didn’t look out of place at Bournemouth whatsoever, and was one of their key players despite failing to avoid relegation.

He would be a superb signing for Rangers, though, and it would be a coup to lure him to Ibrox if they actually wanted him.