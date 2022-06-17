24-year-old seals permanent departure from Middlesbrough

Toyosi Olusanya has sealed a permanent move to St Mirren from Middlesbrough, as confirmed by the Championship side’s official website.

The winger has signed a two-year deal with St Mirren and becomes the fourth player to make the switch to the Scottish side this summer.

Olusanya joined Boro last year following a stint at Billericay Town.

The 24-yeae-old would have been hoping to feature regularly for the club during the 2021/22 campaign.

However, Olusanya was limited to just three appearances in the Championship as he failed to make an impression for Boro.

Middlesbrough were reportedly set to sanction a temporary exit for Olusanya in the January transfer window.

These plans were scuppered when the winger suffered an injury which ruled him out for a considerable period of time.

Olusanya becomes the second player this month to seal a departure from the Riverside Stadium.

Nathan Wood joined Swansea City for an undisclosed fee last week after making 14 appearances for Boro during his time at the club.

Middlesbrough will also be unable to call upon the services of Sol Bamba, Neil Taylor and Lee Peltier next season as this trio are set to officially become free-agents when their current contracts expire at the end of June.

Quiz: Are these 20 Middlesbrough transfer facts true or false?

1 of 20 Middlesbrough bought Britt Assombalonga from Nottingham Forest True False

The Verdict

When you consider that Olusanya was unable to establish himself as a key player for Boro during his brief stint at the club, it is hardly a surprise that he has been allowed to join St Mirren.

For the winger’s sake, he will be hoping that this move will allow him to feature week-in, week-out at senior level as he actually made more appearances for Boro’s Under-23 side (6) than he did for their first team last season.

Middlesbrough may not necessarily miss Olusanya’s presence if they are able to get their recruitment spot-on this summer.

Having failed to qualify for the play-offs earlier this year, Boro will be determined to secure the services of some fresh faces in the coming weeks as they aim to launch a push for promotion next season.