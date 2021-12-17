24-year-old reveals talks with Bristol City and issues verdict on permanent exit

On-loan Bristol City defender Taylor Moore has revealed that he has held conversations with the Championship club about his future and indicated he’s open to joining Hearts.

Moore joined the Scottish club on a season-loan long in August and has helped them make an outstanding start to the season – with the Jambos currently sitting third in what is their first season back in the cinch Premiership.

The 24-year-old has featured nine times in total since making the move north of the border, with Robbie Neilson using him as a centre-back, a right-back, and a right wing-back.

City boss Nigel Pearson hinted earlier in the season that Moore’s permanent future may lie away from Ashton Gate and the defender has now addressed that topic as the January window looms.

Speaking to footballscotland, he said: “I’ve got 18 months left on my contract with Bristol City but my honest answer to that [staying permanently] would be that I’m very open minded.

“The ultimate decision will come down to Bristol City and how they want to deal with things but I’m at an age where I’m 24 now and will be 25 come the summer.

“I’ve been at that club for a little while now and I think they’ll make a decision depending on what makes all parties happy.

“I definitely feel settled here in Edinburgh. I’ve been so, so impressed with everything at the club; the fans, the stadium, the football that the manager wants to play, the facilities at Oriam. I’ve just been really impressed with everything from day one.

“My girlfriend, who’s been coming up regularly, loves it as well. Sometimes it just feels right and it definitely does with Hearts.”

Moore also revealed that talks had been held with his parent club about his future.

He said: “We’ll see. For the moment my loan is until January with a view to extending until the end of the season.

“From Bristol’s point of view, whenever I’ve had a conversation with them, they’re just waiting, waiting and waiting to make a decision, but I’m sure they’ll make the right one when the time comes.”

The centre-back joined City from RC Lens in 2016 and has gone on to make 60 appearances in total for the Robins but never really cemented a place in the starting lineup.

The Verdict

Moore does not seem to have a part in Pearson’s plans, given his comments earlier this season, and so the January window might be an ideal time to offload him.

There were a few false dawns but things have never really clicked for the defender at Ashton Gate and a fresh start may well be the best thing for him.

He seems open to that and it appears talks have been held with the Robins, who are clearly taking their time over the decision.

Some clarity could well be the best thing for Moore and the South West club, who can reinvest whatever fee they get for the centre-back into the squad and capitalise on getting him off the wage bill.