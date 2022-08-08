24-year-old makes honest claim about his current situation amid Burnley transfer link

Makhtar Gueye has revealed that he has yet to receive any contact from Burnley regarding a potential move to Turf Moor this summer.

The 24-year-old was linked with a move to the Clarets before the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

A report from Belgian outlet Nieuwsblad suggested that Burnley were interested in the possibility of bolstering their attacking options by signing Gueye.

Lancs Live suggested last month that the likelihood of a deal being completed by the Clarets was slim due to the fact that they could be priced out of a deal as a result of interest from a number of other sides.

The KV Oostende forward produced a number of impressive performances in the Jupiler Pro League last season.

During the 30 appearances that he made in this division, Gueye managed to score 12 goals.

Despite featuring on three occasions for KV Oostende this season, the forward has yet to find the back of the net.

Making reference to his current situation, Gueye has admitted that he hasn’t received contact from Burnley or any other teams this summer.

Speaking to La Derniere Heure (as cited by HITC Sport), Gueye said: “I haven’t had any contact with Burnley yet.

“Nobody has called me and my real estate agent hasn’t talked to me about it yet!.

“I haven’t received a phone call yet.

“I only spoke to (Kompany) once.

“After Anderlecht vs Oostende (last season), when he congratulated me on my performance.

“I dream of a big competition, without having a real preference.

“It just has to be a team with a nice project.

“Even a Belgian team is possible.

“Why not?

“There are a lot of big clubs here.”

The Verdict

With Gueye confirming that Burnley have not been in touch with him regarding a possible move to Turf Moor, it would be somewhat of a shock if he did make a move to the Championship side during the closing stages of the window.

When you consider that the forward has yet to feature in the second-tier during his career, signing him would have been a risky move by the Clarets.

Although Burnley currently have Jay Rodriguez and Ashley Barnes at their disposal, they may need to add to their options up-front between now and the start of September.

By signing a player who has a proven track-record when it comes to delivering the goods at this level, the Clarets could potentially bolster their chances of challenging for automatic promotion.