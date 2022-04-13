24-year-old issues honest verdict on Charlton Athletic career so far

George Dobson joined Charlton Athletic at the start of the season, making a move from Sunderland.

When he first joined the club, Dobson started the first four league games of the season but fell out of favour with former boss Nigel Adkins, making just one more appearance between the end of August and early October, when Adkins was sacked.

Since Johnnie Jackson has come in as manager though, he has put his faith in the 24-year-old, who has now made 34 league appearances for the Addicks this season, also contributing a goal and an assist.

Looking back at his time under Adkins, Dobson told South London News: “That’s football.”

However, now he is a regular in the team, Dobson is keen to repay the man who has brought him back in as he said: “You have some gaffers who like what you do and some gaffers who don’t. That’s part and parcel of the game. I was just waiting for my opportunity and thankful for the gaffer [Jackson] that he gave it to me. I just try to repay his faith.

“When he put me in up at Sunderland the gaffer was like this is your opportunity. I’ve just been trying to play like every opportunity is my last to stay in the team. I’ll continue to do that every time I get picked.

“I’m loving playing for the club, loving being here. I really want us to push on next season and be at the right end of the table. This club, we shouldn’t be sitting in mid-table.

“I think I’ve just tried to give everything every time I’ve played. I’ve tried to leave everything out on the field. I’ll continue to do that every time I’m picked.”

The Verdict:

Dobson didn’t have an ideal start to life at Charlton and you can see how that could have worn down his confidence a bit.

However, Jackson has put his absolute faith into him since taking over as manager and it’s definitely shown in his performances.

The 24-year-old initially signed on a two-year contract so next year he will, no doubt, be an integral part of the side again as his team look to push up towards the top of the league.

He’s never spent more than two seasons with a club but given how much he is enjoying his time at Charlton now, it may be the place where he finds himself staying put a bit longer.