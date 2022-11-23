24-year-old international footballer reveals Hull City transfer snub

Hull City went on a transfer splurge over the summer under owner Acun Ilıcalı in a bid to strengthen the club’s hand ahead of their second-straight season in the Championship.

Ilıcalı’s ambitions are very clear and he was able to bring in players from across Europe, many of which have international experience.

The likes of Jean Michaël Seri, Óscar Estupiñán, Adama Traoré and Doğukan Sinik amongst many others were recruited, but the Tigers were also turned down by some international players as well.

One of those was Berat Özdemir, who has just one cap for Türkiye – which came in 2021 – but was courted by the Ilıcalı regime over the course of the summer due to his form for Turkish champions Trabzonspor last season.

The 24-year-old was a regular for Trabzonspor in the Super Lig, featuring 36 times in their title-winning campaign, but with his contract coming to an end he fielded offers in the summer months.

He has recently revealed to Sporx – via the Hull Daily Mail – that one of those was from Hull, who have added a number of Turkish players to their squad since the takeover of media mogul Ilıcalı.

However, Özdemir went on to reject the advances of City and instead headed to Saudi Arabian top flight outfit Al-Ettifaq.

The Verdict

With how many central midfielders Hull have on their books, the Tigers in the end did not need Özdemir.

He may have more quality than all or the majority of those in the City squad right now, but clearly their main target was Seri in holding midfield.

Ozan Tufan, Regan Slater, Ryan Woods and Greg Docherty make up the other solid options, which would have left Özdemir battling hard for a place.

Perhaps that was in his mind when turning down the East Riding of Yorkshire side – or perhaps it was the finances that Al-Ettifaq could provide that were more tempting.