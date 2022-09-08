24-year-old features: One winner and one loser at Luton Town so far this season

Luton Town are experiencing a little bit of a come-down since their sixth-placed finish in the Championship play-offs last season.

Battling against teams with much bigger budgets than them, the Hatters claimed the final play-off spot and went on to face Huddersfield Town, where they lost out to the Terriers.

Over the summer, manager Nathan Jones strengthened his hand exponentially on paper, but the results so far to start the season have been somewhat mixed.

They have recorded just two wins out of their first eight fixtures, with three draws as well to pick up nine points out of a possible 24.

Let’s look at one player who has impressed in the opening stages of the campaign and one player who has perhaps underwhelmed.

WINNER: Carlton Morris

Luton strengthened their strike-force this summer with not one, but two Barnsley strikers as they raided the relegated Tykes for both Cauley Woodrow and Carlton Morris.

It is Morris who has had the quicker start to life at Kenilworth Road, scoring three times in eight outings for his new side, with six of his appearances coming from the start.

He is overshadowing the players he is competing with for a spot in Nathan Jones’ side and if he continues his form up, then he will be one of the first names on the team-sheet in the next few weeks and months.

LOSER: Elijah Adebayo

Whilst one Luton striker is thriving, another in the form of Adebayo is struggling.

Signed from Walsall for a low six-figure sum in January 2021, the towering forward stepped up to the Championship with ease in his first full season in 2021-22, scoring 16 times in 41 outings, becoming Luton’s talisman in the process.

However, after not being fully-fit for the play-off double header against Huddersfield back in May, as well as recent transfer rumours linking him with a big-money move to MLS outfit D.C. United, may have potentially unsettled him.

That could not be more evident by the fact that Adebayo has not scored yet from his eight league appearances, with all of his outings coming from the start.

Luton fans and Nathan Jones will be hoping that the 24-year-old gets back to his best and quick, as he is one of the main reasons as to why the Bedfordshire club made the top six last season.