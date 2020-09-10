24-year-old closing in on temporary Bristol City exit

Hull City are close to completing the loan signing of Bristol City winger Hakeeb Adelakun, according to Bristol Live.

Adelakun – who joined the Robins from Scunthorpe United in 2018 – has since found game time hard to come by at Ashton Gate.

The winger has made only five appearances for the Robins, starting only three times in the Sky Bet Championship, and has been out of favour for the past two seasons.

The 24-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan in Sky Bet League One with Rotherham United, making nine appearances before the League One season was curtailed and the Millers were promoted.

Another loan move to League One now looks to be in the offing for Adelakun, though, with Hull City close to wrapping up a loan deal for the wide-man.

Adelakun will be hoping to impress out on loan with there being only one year left on his contract at Ashton Gate, though the club do have the option of a further year.

Hull will be looking to make an immediate return to the Championship under Grant McCann next season, after they were relegated from the second tier last term.

The Verdict

Adelakun needs regular game time at his age and his time at City hasn’t gone to plan thus far.

He’s a talented winger, but the Robins’ 3-5-2 system doesn’t suit him, hence why he has fallen out of favour.

He’s thrived in League One for Scunthorpe in the past, so he will be hoping to get back to his best with a full season on loan at the KCOM Stadium.