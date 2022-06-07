24 y/o’s transfer stance emerges on potential move to Nottingham Forest as rivals weigh up swoop

Dnipro-1 striker Artem Dovbyk would seriously consider a move to Premier League side Nottingham Forest if they were to make him a contract offer this summer, according to a report from AreaNapoli.it.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a move to the City Ground after recording an impressive 14 goals and five assists in 18 competitive appearances for his domestic side last term before the season was suspended.

Also getting himself on the scoresheet against Scotland this month in Ukraine’s World Cup play-off semi-final victory, he is establishing himself as a hero for club and country, though his future remains unclear with Russia’s war in the country ongoing.

Quiz: 23 things literally every Nottingham Forest fan should know – But do you?

1 of 23 When were the club founded? 1860 1865 1870 1875

He could potentially secure a move to England though with the Daily Star reporting that the Reds are preparing to launch a £10m bid in an attempt to lure him to the East Midlands, though it’s currently unclear whether Dnipro-1 would be prepared to accept that fee for one of their prized assets.

Forest’s interest caused a twist in this race to recruit him with Serie A outfit previously thought to have been in pole position to land the 24-year-old for quite a while, but have failed to move decisively to get this deal over the line according to this latest report.

That may open the door for Dovbyk to arrive at the City Ground – and the Ukrainian is thought to be open to this move as Forest look to add some much-needed quality and depth up front.

The Verdict:

Dovbyk is probably better than some of the forward players already being linked with a move to the City Ground this summer and at 24, there’s still time for him to improve and the Reds to potentially sell him on for a higher fee in the future.

And for £10m with his goalscoring record, that would be a bargain for Cooper’s side so they should certainly be looking to seal this agreement before Torino move to make the Ukrainian theirs.

The forward is probably reluctant to leave his country at this stage considering the current situation they find themselves in but he may have to move on if he wants to continue his development – because it doesn’t look as though the war is going to cease anytime soon.

In an ideal world, stability will return to the region as soon as possible, potentially giving him the option to either stay in his nation where he knows he will be safe or move elsewhere.

However, this potential move to Forest could prove to be a life-changer for the 24-year-old who would get the chance to perform on a major stage, something he would have wanted to do at the World Cup later this year, though this is no longer possible.