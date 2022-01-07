24-y/o starts: The predicted Swindon Town XI to face Man City in the FA Cup tonight

Swindon Town will no doubt be relishing their glamour third round FA Cup tie this evening as they prepare to play host to Premier League giants Manchester City at the County Ground.

Ben Garner leads his side into this game against the top flight champions off the back of them winning 5-2 in their last league outing against Northampton Town as they sent out a clear message to their promotion challengers in Sky Bet League Two.

The Robins are going well in the fourth tier and currently well on course to be up there fighting for promotion come May next year if they can maintain their current trajectory.

This game offers them something of a free hit against a City side that is sure to be somewhat rotated, with the Swindon fans and players sure to be feeling that they have nothing to lose against far superior opposition.

Quiz: Can you name which club Swindon Town signed these 20 strikers from?

1 of 20 Brett Pitman Bournemouth Bristol Rovers Portsmouth Plymouth

Here, we take you through our predicted Swindon Town starting eleven for their game against Man City tonight.

Goalkeeper Lewis Ward comes into the starting line up in place of Jojo Wollacott, who is away with Ghana at the impending Africa Cup of Nations.

Whilst in defence caption Dion Conroy should return at the heart of the back three after serving his two match ban. He should slot in nicely alongside both Akin Odimayo and Romoney Crichlow.

In midfield Jack Payne drops out through injury, whilst Jonny Williams should feature for the Robins providing he overcomes a late fitness check after being taken off against Northampton.

The Welsh international should line up alongside the likes of Ellis Iandolo, Jordan Lyden, Louis Reed and Kaine Hayden.

Up top, Tyreece Simpson and Harry McKirdy should lead the line as they have for much of the season as they both seek to potentially create history by scoring against the reigning Premier League champions.