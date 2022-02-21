24-y/o starts: The predicted Bristol City XI to play Coventry on Tuesday night

Bristol City will be looking to continue their winning form in the Sky Bet Championship tomorrow night as they play host to Coventry City at Ashton Gate.

The Robins head into the midweek fixture off the back of beating Middlesbrough 2-1 on home turf on the weekend and will be keen to repeat the trick against the Sky Blues as they seek to build some more momentum.

A win for Nigel Pearson’s side could take them up to 15th providing that other results across the division fall in their favour this week.

They face a Coventry side who will also be full of confidence heading into this game, with Mark Robins having seen his side pick up an important three points against Barnsley on Saturday afternoon at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Quiz: Can you name which English club these 24 ex-Bristol City players play for now?

1 of 24 1. Cole Skuse Ipswich Town Southend United Gillingham Colchester United

Here we take you through our predicted Bristol City starting eleven to face the Sky Blues tomorrow night at Ashton Gate.

Daniel Bentley will line up in between the sticks once again for the Robins, having been a key signing for the club ever since his arrival from Brentford.

In defence Timm Klose and Tomas Kalas will be joined by Zak Vyner in a back three, with the latter coming in for Joe Williams who is set to be rested by Pearson.

As for the midfield, Jay Dasilva and Sam Bell should continue as the attacking wing backs as they seek to provide support at both ends of the pitch.

Meanwhile Alex Scott and Han-Noah Massengo will be looking to dictate the tempo in the centre of the park as they continue to look to build and develop their partnership.

Andreas Weimann will act as the number 10, although he will be given a clear licence to roam in order to support the front two of Antoine Semenyo and Chris Martin in the final third.