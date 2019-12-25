24-y/o returns: The Preston North End XI we expect Alex Neil to field v Leeds United

Preston North End are looking to build on their clean sheet at the weekend with another positive result against Leeds United on Boxing Day.

Alex Neil’s side are currently looking like a strong shout for the play-offs as they sit in fifth place, following their 0-0 draw against Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon. The game itself struggled to spring into life and Preston will be kicking themselves that they couldn’t bridge the gap to the top two after Leeds fell to a defeat at Fulham.

The Lilywhites will be looking for a positive result to capitalise on Leeds’ recent mini-blip by getting at least a draw at Elland Road on Boxing Day evening. Last time out, these two played out a 1-1 draw thanks to goals from Tom Barkhuizen and Eddie Nketiah, while the pair were tussling over the automatic promotion spots between them.

Now, Preston have dropped off somewhat and need to get back on track if they harbour serious ambitions of catching Leeds. With injuries starting to lighten up in their squad in the past couple of games, Preston have managed to force their way back into the play-off picture, after a bunch of defensive injuries forced a seriously reshuffled defensive lineup from Neil.

Here, we take a look at the lineup we expect from Alex Neil as his side prepare to face Leeds at Elland Road…

Having found great balance this season, Neil will continue to operate with the 4-2-3-1 formation that has seen his side show great prowess at both ends of the pitch.

In goal will remain Declan Rudd who has brought confidence to the side and showing his quality this season. With his contract set to expire in the summer, he has a point to prove heading into January to either earn a new deal or seal a move elsewhere.

In front of him will be a back four of Tom Clarke, Patrick Bauer, Ben Davies, and Andrew Hughes. One change to the defence that kept a clean sheet in South Wales as Davies makes his return to the centre of defence alongside Bauer. Preston’s fine start to the season was allowed to happen by the great form of this pairing and now that they are both available for selection again, Neil will surely call upon them against Leeds.

In holding midfield will remain Ben Pearson and Paul Gallagher who have protected the back four very well this season in Daniel Johnson’s absence. They will need to be in top form at Elland Road with Leeds looking to dominate the ball and these two will want to dictate the game in their own way on Boxing Day.

In an attacking midfield trio will be Billy Bodin, Alan Browne, and Sean Maguire who have been in great form this season both home and away as Neil’s side look to break with pace and great movement in and around the penalty area. Maguire will be looking to make up for his missed chances at Cardiff by converting at Elland Road against a defence he tormented at Deepdale in October, providing the assist on the night.

Up front on his own will be Tom Barkhuizen who has will need to lead the line well, playing on the shoulder for long balls but also looking to link up with Browne in attacking midfield. His linkup play at the Cardiff City Stadium was clever at times and created a handful of chances, however, there were some moments where his decision making had to be better.

Alex Neil will know his side is in for a test on Boxing Day but they certainly have the ability to get at least a draw at Elland Road, and will be hopeful of doing so.