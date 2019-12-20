24 y/o in? The expected Fulham XI Parker is likely to play this weekend

Fulham host Leeds United tomorrow, as Scott Parker’s side look to avoid a fourth-straight defeat in the Championship.

December could not have gone worse for Fulham so far, having played three games resulting in three losses, but somehow Parker’s team retain a place in the top-six.

They’ve already faced three of the current top seven this month and face another in 2nd-place Leeds at Craven Cottage tomorrow.

It’s turned into a crucial game for Parker and a loss could really put the pressure on the board to take action, but here we take a look at the expected XI that he’ll field tomorrow:

With Parker’s classic 4-3-3 coming undone of late, he could revert to a 4-2-3-1 formation for tomorrow.

In the back five, expect to see Marek Rodak in goal with Joe Bryan at left-back and Cyrus Christie at right-back, with Dennis Odoi serving the second of a three-match suspension.

Tim Ream and Alfie Mawson will more than likely start at centre-back again.

In-front of the back-four should be Tom Cairney and Stefan Johansen in another familiar pairing for Fulham, and in the attacking midfield-three we should see the return of Aboubakar Kamara.

The Frenchman has come into the team in recent weeks and been impressive, so expect to see him rejoin just behind the striker with Neeskens Kebano likely to keep his spot on the left and Ivan Cavaleiro on the right.

Up-front there’s no debating who Parker will play, Aleksandar Mitrovic, the league’s top-scorer with 16 has only scored one in his last three for Fulham, and will be looking to get back on the mark against Marcelo Bielsa’s side.