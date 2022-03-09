Wolves have established themselves as a Premier League club now, but it’s been a rollercoaster ride for the fans to get there.

Most of the support will have grown up with Wanderers in the Championship, whilst they even fell to the third tier in the past decade as well.

But, how is your knowledge on Wolves in the EFL? Check out our quiz which covers different periods the club spent outside the top-flight and see how you do!

24 Wolverhampton Wanderers quiz questions about their time in the EFL - Can you score 100%?

1 of 24 In what season were Wolves promoted to the Premier League for the first time? 1998/99 2002/03 2005/06 2008/09