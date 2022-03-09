Watford enjoyed their last season in the Championship but they’ll be hoping they’re not back in the EFL any time soon.

Roy Hodgson’s side are the midst of a Premier League relegation battle and will need a strong finish to the season to ensure they survive.

Our quiz today is all about how the Hornets’ have fared in the EFL over the years.

Here are 24 Watford quiz questions about their time in the EFL – Can you score 100%?

1 of 24 1. Which was Watford's last season in the Championship? 2017/18 2018/19 2019/20 2020/21