24 questions about some of Wigan Athletic’s best ever strikers – Can you get 100% correct?

Despite many teams in League One playing one extra game this season than Wigan Athletic, the Latics currently sit in second place as they aim for a return to the Championship.

The past couple of years have been extremely difficult at the DW Stadium with ownership problems and administration – but after a good summer of recruitment – they seem to be on the rise again.

Under Leam Richardson, they have done a great job of jelling together despite needing to bed in 16 new arrivals in the last few months and this season, they will be hoping to reap the rewards of staying afloat last term.

James McClean could be key in that after arriving from Stoke City – but there are still plenty of tough games to come and their strikers will need to be on top form to retain their place in the top two.

On the topic of strikers, we’re testing your knowledge with a 26-question quiz in these legends: Harry Lyon, Bert Llewellyn, Will Grigg, Nathan Ellington and Jason Roberts.

How many can you get? Have a go and see how you get on!

