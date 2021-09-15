24 questions about some of Swansea City’s best ever strikers – Can get 100% correct?

It has been a challenging start to the season for Swansea City as they look to adapt to life under Russell Martin in the Championship.

It was always likely to take time for Swansea to adapt to the new style of play that Martin is trying to implement, but there have been a couple of signs that they are building something that could work for them given time.

Swansea would like to have had more points on the board at this stage in the season. The main reason why they have not been able to pick up one or two more results is down to their lack of firepower upfront so far.

The Swans have had a host of top-quality strikers down the years who have all managed to play crucial roles for the club in either the Premier League or the Championship, and even going back to their days in the third and fourth tiers.

With that in mind, we have created a quiz to test your knowledge on some of Swansea’s best ever forwards to see if you can get these 24 questions right. Can you get 100%!

1 of 24 Ivor Allchurch scored how many goals for Swansea City? 133 116 124 129