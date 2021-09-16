24 questions about some of Sheffield United’s best ever strikers – Can get 100% correct?

Sheffield United were held to a heartbreaking late 2-2 draw with Preston North End last night.

The Blades went ahead twice on the night courtesy of goals from Morgan Gibbs-White and Sander Berge.

But a last-minute equaliser from Emil Riis salvaged a late point for the Lilywhites, with United missing out on back-to-back wins.

Here is a quiz looking at some of United’s best ever strikers, but can you get full marks on it? Good luck!

1 of 24 Billy Sharp left Sheffield United for which club in 2005? Leeds Huddersfield Rushden and Diamonds Scunthorpe?