It’s not been the start of the season that Rotherham United will have been hoping for but it’s far too soon to panic for Millers fans.

As we’ve seen in recent years, Paul Warne and this Millers squad know what it takes to get promoted to the Championship.

They’ll need some goals from their forwards and Rotherham goalscorers of past and present are our focus today.

We’ve put together a 24-question quiz about some of the club’s best ever strikers, can you get 100%?

24 questions about some of Rotherham United's best ever strikers - Can get 100% correct?

1 of 24 1. Which A-League club does Adam Le Fondre currently play for? Sydney FC Wellington Phoenix Brisbane Roar Perth Glory