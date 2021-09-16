Queens Park Rangers have had some fine strikers over the years but how much do you remember about them?

In this latest Hoops quiz, we’re asking 24 questions about some of the best forwards to have led the line for Rangers and seeing how many you can get right.

As mentioned, there are 24 questions to attempt about a number of Hoops forwards, so have a go now before sharing your scores on social media so we can see how you got on!

Give it a go now…

24 questions about some of QPR's best ever strikers - Can get 100% correct?

1 of 24 How old is Charlie Austin? 30 31 32 33