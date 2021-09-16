If there’s one thing that Preston North End have been good at over the last 25 years, it is bringing strikers to the club that can go on to make them some serious profit.

Jon Macken, David Nugent, Jordan Hugill and Callum Robinson all arrived cheaply and departed for multi-million pound transfer fees, and even aside from those faces the likes of Ricardo Fuller scored a ton of goals that got the fans on the edge of their seats.

You can’t also forget the forwards of the past such as Alex Bruce and Sir Tom Finney who were finding the back of the net for PNE in the mid-1900’s – what do you know about PNE’s forwards of the past though? Take our new quiz and see if you can get full marks!

24 questions about some of Preston North End’s best ever strikers – Can get 100% correct?

1 of 24 Which Italian club tried to buy Sir Tom Finney in 1952 from PNE? AC Milan Juventus Palermo Genoa