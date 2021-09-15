Peterborough United were rarely short of goals in League One but have found they’ve dried up since their step up to the Championship.

The Posh have scored just five times this term, putting them amongst the lowest scorers in the division so far.

In Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jack Marriott they’ve got two strikers that know where the back of the net is, however.

The two are undoubtedly among the finest strikers that have played for the club and we’ve put together a 24-question quiz about some of the others…

24 questions about some of Peterborough United's best ever strikers - Can get 100% correct?

1 of 24 1. How old was Jimmy Quinn when he joined the Posh? 34 35 36 37