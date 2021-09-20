Over the course of the club’s history, Northampton Town have had their fair share of strikers who have managed to provide their supporters with some memorable moments.

Jack English’s fruitful spell with the Cobblers resulted in him becoming the club’s all-time leading goalscorer whilst Frank Large also made a positive impression at the County Ground during his career.

Since the club’s decision to move to Sixfields in 1994, the likes of Scott McGleish, Adebayo Akinfenwa and Marc Richards have all managed to deliver the goods in-front of goal for the club.

Danny Rose, Kion Etete, Nicke Kabamba and Benny Ashley-Seal will all be looking to follow in the footsteps of these aforementioned forwards by helping Northampton achieve a great deal of success in League Two this season.

