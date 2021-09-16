24 questions about some of Millwall’s best ever strikers – Can you get 100% correct?

Last season, it proved to be a midfielder in Jed Wallace that took the title of Millwall’s top scorer after contributing heavily to the Lions’ cause during their Championship campaign.

This has been typical of a man who has been so consistent for the second-tier side since their return to the Championship in 2017.

However, he’s really stepped things up in the last two years and has continued to perform in the same vein, recording an exceptional five goal contributions six league appearances so far this season.

But as much as Gary Rowett’s side are benefitting from his contributions, his performances are also harming them with a whole host of sides currently queuing up for his signature and his contract running out next summer.

They will be hoping to keep him beyond the summer, but this speculation just shows how much they need some of their legendary strikers from past days back in their squad now at their peak.

Imagine having Neil Harris, Terry Sherringham, Steve Morison, Lee Gregory and former loanee Harry Kane as options – that would be quite something. We can’t bring them to you we’re afraid – but we can quiz you on them!

There are 24 questions on the quintet in this quiz – can you get 100%? There’s only one way you can find that out.

