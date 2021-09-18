24 questions about some of Hartlepool United’s best ever strikers – Can get 100% correct?

Hartlepool United will be looking to bounce back from their midweek defeat away at Sutton United by getting a positive result against Oldham Athletic on Saturday at Boundary Park.

Here, we have devised a 24 question quiz that has been designed to test your knowledge of some of Hartlepool’s best strikers ever.

Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know in the comments section what you score overall! Best of luck and up the Pools!

1 of 24 How many goals did Joel Porter score for the club? 40 50 60 70