24 questions about some of Gillingham’s best ever strikers – Can you get 100% correct?

After a slow start to the campaign, winning just one of their opening six League One games, Gillingham will be eager to pick up their form and finish close to where they were last term.

A tenth-place finish under Steve Evans was reasonably impressive, although the likes of Bolton Wanderers, Wigan Athletic, Ipswich Town and some of the recently relegated sides in Sheffield Wednesday, Wycombe Wanderers and Rotherham United are all likely to finish above the Gills on paper.

However, fans at Priestfield will still be hoping for a respectable finish this term and not one that signals a potential decline in Kent, although with Steve Evans’ experience and pedigree, you would back them to finish in a higher position than the 19th place they currently find themselves in.

They will be hoping to score their way to a decent place, although they won’t have prolific club legends Brian Yeo, Pat Terry, Dave Shearer, Steve Lovell and Carl Asaba at their disposal.

However, we do have a quiz for you on the five with 24 questions in total. Can you get 100%? Give it a go and see!

1 of 24 Which club was Brian Yeo at before joining Gillingham? Brighton Southampton Portsmouth Bournemouth